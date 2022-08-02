Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles shut down some Texas Avenue lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Bryan police say the cause of the crash that happened at Texas Avenue and E North Avenue is still under investigation, but one person was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
No citations have been issued at this time. All lanes are open.
