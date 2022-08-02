Stuff the Bus event brings dozens of donations on the first day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan College Station kicked off their week-long Stuff the Bus drive at the Tower Point HEB.

The group plans to continue moving through town this week, ending in Downtown Bryan on Friday. The Junior League is collecting school supplies for kids to use this upcoming school year.

With 90 boxes already placed at local businesses, there is a big goal that the group thinks they’ll be able to fulfill.

“Our goal is to reach maybe 16,000 students, we’ve already like surpassed 13,000,” Stuff the Bus Chair, Laura Loke, said. “I just feel really blessed and thankful and honored to be a part of it. I’d like to just say thank you to the community and for your generosity, it is it has blown me away.”

Loke knows just how much these supplies mean to school kids, from her own experience.

“It’s so helpful. I’m a teacher, myself, I teach kindergarten and having the kids come in with what they need to start up the year just puts everybody off to a good start. They don’t feel like they are without in, they come in feeling more prepared and more successful,” she said.

Jennifer Goldsby had supplies around the house that she could either get rid of or pass down.

“My daughter is going to college, my son’s a junior, so it’s like let’s go through and find stuff you won’t ever use, like construction paper, backpacks, folders,” Goldsby said.

She decided to stop by the event and drop off her unneeded items. She said this ensures other kids start the year on the right foot.

“Having that new backpack, having some new clothes, new shoes, and it’s a lot of money for parents, but just being able to have something new. Just makes kids excited and ready to go learn,” Goldsby said.

Stuff the Bus will be at Jones Crossing HEB on Tuesday, Holleman HEB Wednesday and Villa Maria HEB on Thursday. Items will be collected from 5-8 p.m. at all locations.

Then, Stuff the Bus will be at First Friday this week in Downtown Bryan.

Donation boxes can be found at the local businesses listed below until August 7.

2022 Stuff the Bus Community Box Locations.

ABC Home and Commercial Services, Advanced Care Endodontics of Bryan/College Station, Aggieland Outfitters George Bush Dr, Aggieland Outfitters University Dr, Aggieland Properties, Aggieland Title Company, American Momentum Bank, Anco Insurance, BCS Swim School, Blue Baker Craft Bakery & Pizzeria, Boss Firearms Company, LLC, Bryan ISD Administration Building, Bryan Texas Utilities, C.C. Creations, Capital Farm Credit, Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant, Cashion Dental, Chick-fil-A Bryan FSU, Chick-fil-A West Bryan FSU, College Station ISD, and other local businesses.

