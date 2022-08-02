Volleyball Adds Kyle Ferguson as Volunteer Assistant Coach

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn added Kyle Ferguson to her staff Tuesday as the program’s volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season.

“Kyle is a high-energy, young coach who is eager to learn and be in the gym,” Kuhn said. “We are excited about his volleyball background. He will be a tremendous asset to our coaching staff and our team.”

Ferguson comes to Aggieland after finishing a four-year playing career at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina. While with the Crusaders, Ferguson helped lead the program to its first-ever conference championship title and NCAA Tournament appearance. During the 2019-20 season, he led the conference in blocks per set (1.03) and during the 2022 slate, he broke the school record for most blocks in a single match.

“I would like to thank Bird, Kolby and Wendel for bringing me on the staff,” Ferguson said. “I am super excited for the opportunity to work with one of the best volleyball programs in the SEC and to learn from these impressive coaches.”

During his collegiate career, Ferguson served as an assistant coach with the Carolina Juniors Volleyball Club from 2020-22. With the club, he organized practice plans, examined team film and assisted with the college recruiting process.

A native of Marietta, Georgia, Ferguson received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Belmont Abbey College in May 2022.

