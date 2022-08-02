Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring.

Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic bone, two bruised lungs, a skull fracture, a blood clot in his brain and a brain bleed. Bodie was also diagnosed with COVID Monday. His mother said he had a 103-degree fever, but that has now broken and he’s feeling better.

Before having COVID, Bodie began walking again on Sunday. Samantha said his recovery journey will be long but she knows he’s going to conquer it.

Many people have supported Bodie and his family during this time with prayers and donations. Samantha has documented Bodie’s journey on Facebook and received messages from people in multiple states and countries. Bodie’s cousin Magen Boring started a GoFundMe for him and his family, which has surpassed $40,000.

Magen said financial donations will be a great help for medical bills and income as Samantha and her husband will have to take time off work to care for him. The cousin said the family has greatly appreciated the support because it has kept Bodie in great spirits.

“He’s just also been really amazed to see everybody who cares about him and how many people are praying for him,” Magen said. “There are people in other states that this story has reached, and they’ve even said ‘we’ve heard about this and we’re praying’ and so that’s just been phenomenal.”

If you would like to support Bodie and his family, click here. Magen said prayers are also greatly appreciated during this time.

