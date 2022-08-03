Aggie football to host open practice Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football officially began preparations for the 2022 season Tuesday as the team reported for fall camp.

Practice begins Wednesday and will continue through the weekend with the team hosting an Open Practice presented by St. Joseph Health at Kyle Field on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.Fans are encouraged to park in lot 62 and can enter Kyle Field through Entry 3 Hall of Champions to sit in the west side field boxes. This is a non-ticketed event and concessions will not be open, but fans are welcome to bring in bottles of waters. Video streaming of the event is prohibited.

An updated football roster can be located on the 12th Man Mobile app and can also be found on 12thMan.com. To purchase tickets to experience Kyle Field this season, visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets.

