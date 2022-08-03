Aggie soccer motivated to kick off 2022 season

Aggie soccer's first day of 2022 practice at Ellis Field.
Aggie soccer's first day of 2022 practice at Ellis Field.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team held its first practice of the 2022 fall camp Tuesday afternoon.

Head Coach G Guerrieri and the Aggies are coming off their first losing season in program history and missed the postseason for the first time. The Aggies were SEC Champions in 2020 and would like to get back to that success. A&M had a young and inexperienced team in 2021 and they also dealt with a myriad of injuries. Their lack of success last season has fueled their preparation as they look forward to 2022.

“I would say the goal going into this year is to have the target on our backs,” Texas A&M keeper Kenna Caldwell said. “We want the teams to be scared to play us, and we want to go into every game knowing we’re the team to beat,” Caldwell added.

“Last season.. is just not us,” explained Texas A&M forward Laney Carroll. I think we’re ready to show who we are and what we’re capable of. I think it’s almost a revenge tour for us. We’re ready to take it upon ourselves to prove to everyone that we are meant to be at the top of the SEC,” Carroll added.

The Aggies will open up their 2022 season on August 18th when they travel to Clemson to take on the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

