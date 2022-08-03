Aggies welcome Gracyn Coleman to softball program

(KBTX)
By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball program added catcher Gracyn Coleman, one of the top high school prospects from California, to its roster Wednesday.

“Gracyn is a premier receiver that pitchers love to throw to,” head coach Trisha Ford said. “She will add some depth to our roster behind the plate and she also has the ability to play the corners of the infield.”

A two-sport athlete, Coleman excelled in softball as well as volleyball at Hanford West High School in Hanford, California. As a freshman on the varsity softball team in 2019, Coleman made the all-conference first team as a third baseman. She earned all-conference laurels her senior year, finishing with a .608 batting average, 25 RBI and seven home runs in 63 plate appearances. In her final season, Coleman was named Offensive Player of the Year as well as the Central Sequoia League’s Most Valuable Player.

Coleman played her travel ball with the Cen Cal DirtDogs organization, where she helped her team finish third overall at the prestigious Premier Girls Fastpitch national tournament in 2019.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with third DWI or more after causing crash in College Station
College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again
Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Catalytic converter theft
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, worshippers
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue

Latest News

Weaver announces 2022-23 women’s tennis schedule
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Applause- August 3, 2022
Applause- August 3, 2022