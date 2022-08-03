Aggies welcome Gracyn Coleman to softball program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball program added catcher Gracyn Coleman, one of the top high school prospects from California, to its roster Wednesday.

“Gracyn is a premier receiver that pitchers love to throw to,” head coach Trisha Ford said. “She will add some depth to our roster behind the plate and she also has the ability to play the corners of the infield.”

A two-sport athlete, Coleman excelled in softball as well as volleyball at Hanford West High School in Hanford, California. As a freshman on the varsity softball team in 2019, Coleman made the all-conference first team as a third baseman. She earned all-conference laurels her senior year, finishing with a .608 batting average, 25 RBI and seven home runs in 63 plate appearances. In her final season, Coleman was named Offensive Player of the Year as well as the Central Sequoia League’s Most Valuable Player.

Coleman played her travel ball with the Cen Cal DirtDogs organization, where she helped her team finish third overall at the prestigious Premier Girls Fastpitch national tournament in 2019.

