BCS utility providers stress importance of continued water conservation

Bryan-College Station water towers
Bryan-College Station water towers(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cities of Bryan and College Station recently experienced the hottest July on record, and judging by this week’s forecast August has the same potential.

With excessive heat and continued drought conditions comes the need to conserve water.

Both Bryan and College Station utilities say now is not the time to get relaxed on water usage.

The City of Bryan is currently under a stage 1 drought contingency plan which asks customers to voluntarily conserve water and limit outdoor watering between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of College Station has also called for water conservation. They have asked residents not to irrigate their lawns on Monday and limit outdoor water to two days a week based on the address. Residents have also been asked not to use automatic or hose-end irrigation between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; however watering with a hand-held hose, soaker hose, or drip irrigation is allowed during those hours.

These conservation warnings come as the Wellborn Special Utility District implemented their stage 3 Drought Contingency Plan to help preserve the water supply.

City utility directors say water usage remains high but has not reached critical levels, however their goal is to proactively preserve, and maintain their city’s water supply, should a fire or water line emergency occur.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

