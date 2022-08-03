College Station Costco set to open doors Thursday

The College Station store will become Costco’s 35th Texas location
Costco
Costco(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The wait is over. The highly anticipated College Station Costco will open its doors to the public Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

The 160,534-square-foot shopping facility is located at 4321 State Highway 6 near Midtown College Station.

The store features various specialty departments including a gas station, food court, tire service center, independent optometrist and pharmacy. Grocery shoppers can also look forward to fresh meat, deli, and produce sections along with a bakery.

Costco management says the store will also have opening day sales along with food and product demos, along with on-site membership sign-up opportunities.

The Bryan-College Station and Navasota Chambers of Commerce will also hold a joint ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. in which Mayor Karl Mooney is expected to speak.

Prior to opening, the big-box chain held a hiring fair in which over 200 positions were filled.

The College Station store will become Costco’s 35th Texas location.

