College Station Costco set to open doors Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The wait is over. The highly anticipated College Station Costco will open its doors to the public Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

The 160,534-square-foot shopping facility is located at 4321 State Highway 6 near Midtown College Station.

The store features various specialty departments including a gas station, food court, tire service center, independent optometrist and pharmacy. Grocery shoppers can also look forward to fresh meat, deli, and produce sections along with a bakery.

Costco management says the store will also have opening day sales along with food and product demos, along with on-site membership sign-up opportunities.

The Bryan-College Station and Navasota Chambers of Commerce will also hold a joint ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. in which Mayor Karl Mooney is expected to speak.

Prior to opening, the big-box chain held a hiring fair in which over 200 positions were filled.

The College Station store will become Costco’s 35th Texas location.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.