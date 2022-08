COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are currently investigating reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Holik Drive.

While there is not much information available at this time, police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Anyone with information should call 979-764-3600.

Officers are currently working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block Of Holik Dr. Please avoid the area. If you have any information please call 979-764-3600. pic.twitter.com/CMRYVmwaJ2 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 3, 2022

