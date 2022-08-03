College Station volleyball set to begin Ashley Davis era next Tuesday at home

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - High school volleyball practice opened Monday across the state and unlike football that has several weeks to prepare for its season. Volleyball teams have 6 days.

Ashley Davis is the new head coach at College Station High School. She coached at Bryan High for several years before taking a job at Hayes High School to be closer to family.

Davis is excited about returning to the Brazos Valley and coaching the Lady Cougars.

“It’s unique. It’s always been unique. I knew when I was here the first time around that it was a special place to be. So just coming back to their environment makes me really excited, said Davis.

The Lady Cougars will open up their season next Tuesday night with a pair of matches against Episopal and Fulshear starting at 4.

