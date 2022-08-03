Olympic medalist facing criminal charges after disorderly conduct incident, police say

Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.
Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Shaun Hegarty and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An Olympic bronze medalist boxer from Toledo, Ohio, is facing three criminal charges after an incident Sunday morning.

According to a police affidavit obtained by WTVG, Oshae Jones was part of a large scene of people “participating in a course of disorderly conduct.”

Officers with the Toledo Police Department said Jones failed to obey their orders to leave the area and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they were trying to handcuff her.

A spokesperson for the police department said no other information about the case will be released until an Internal Affairs investigation is complete.

The boxer pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. She is due back in court later this month.

Jones won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with third DWI or more after causing crash in College Station
College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Catalytic converter theft
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, worshippers
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital

Latest News

Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
Baby found dead at motel in Houston
Some students at a Massachusetts college are calling for a vending machine that dispenses birth...
Students petition for Plan B vending machine on campus
The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more