Relieving teacher supply costs, I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet to open Monday

Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A resource that will help teachers save money on supplies for the upcoming school year is set to open Monday. According to Adopt a Classroom, teachers spent more than ever out of their own pockets last year on school supplies. The nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is hoping to relieve some of these costs with its Teacher Closet at Morning Star Storage.

Adopt a Classroom reported that a majority of teachers spent an average of $750 on supplies for their classrooms. Some even spent $1,000 or more.

I Heart Bryan started collecting donations for the closet in June and will continue to collect them during the grand opening. A full list of what the closet is in need of can be found here.

The closet will be open to all teachers with a valid school ID. Once the closet is open, teachers will be able to shop by making a 15 minute appointment.

I heart Bryan will cut the ribbon to its Teacher Closet at Morning Star Storage at 5:30 p.m. More information about the closet and the grand opening can be found below.

