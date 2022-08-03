Transportation bond tabled at Brazos County Commissioners Court due to procedural error

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning Brazos County Commissioners were proceeding to possibly approve an order for a road and transportation bond election that authorized an additional motor vehicle registration fee. Because of procedural reasons at the meeting the bond had to be tabled for two weeks.

The item on the agenda for Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioners Court was to consider an approval of an order calling a bond election and special election to authorize additional motor vehicle registration fees.

The proposed bond can only be voted on within a 90-day window prior to an election.

The bond would be worth $100 million with $20 million going towards the county roads and $80 million will be used for leveraging TxDOT funds.

The commissioners are confident the bond will be on the ballot for the upcoming election but Russ Ford thinks this will take some convincing among Brazos County residents.

“I am never concerned when we take things to the voters,” says Ford. “The voters always seem to have a way to come up with the right answer on things. And as I say at this point it may be unpopular, we may have to sell this thing to the public.”

The new road and transportation bond will be on the commissioners’ court agenda again on Aug. 16. Citizens are welcome to come to the meeting to voice their thoughts and concerns about the possible bond.

