Wade wins World Athletics U20 Championships Gold

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia -- Texas A&M track & field All-American Kennedy Wade won gold as a member of Team USA’s mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics U20 Championships Tuesday afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Wade, a Seabrook native, anchored the Americans to a championship meet record time of 3:17.69, while splitting 53.07. The victory marks the first international medal of her career.

Fellow All-American Ashton Schwartzman advanced to the men’s 400m semifinals after placing second in the fifth heat at 46.76. The Wautoma, Wisconsin, native’s time registered as the 11th-fastest on the day.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

World Athletics U20 Championships Remaining Schedule *All times listed are central^Potential entry Wednesday, August 33:55 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault Final - Abadie5:25 p.m. – Men’s 400m Semifinals – Schwartzman Thursday, August 45:50 p.m. – Men’s 400m Final – ^Schwartzman Friday, August 510:40 a.m. – Women’s 4x400m Heats – ^Wade11:15 a.m. – Men’s 4x400m Heats – ^Schwartzman Saturday, August 65:20 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Final – ^Wade5:43 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Final – ^Schwartzman For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

