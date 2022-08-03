Wade wins World Athletics U20 Championships Gold

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia -- Texas A&M track & field All-American Kennedy Wade won gold as a member of Team USA’s mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics U20 Championships Tuesday afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Wade, a Seabrook native, anchored the Americans to a championship meet record time of 3:17.69, while splitting 53.07. The victory marks the first international medal of her career.

Fellow All-American Ashton Schwartzman advanced to the men’s 400m semifinals after placing second in the fifth heat at 46.76. The Wautoma, Wisconsin, native’s time registered as the 11th-fastest on the day.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

World Athletics U20 Championships Remaining Schedule*All times listed are central^Potential entry Wednesday, August 33:55 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault Final - Abadie5:25 p.m. – Men’s 400m Semifinals – Schwartzman Thursday, August 45:50 p.m. – Men’s 400m Final – ^Schwartzman Friday, August 510:40 a.m. – Women’s 4x400m Heats – ^Wade11:15 a.m. – Men’s 4x400m Heats – ^Schwartzman Saturday, August 65:20 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Final – ^Wade5:43 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Final – ^Schwartzman For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Catalytic converter theft
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, worshippers
Man charged with third DWI or more after causing crash in College Station
College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again
July 2022 became the hottest ever of record for Bryan-College Station
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say

Latest News

Student bonfire relocating due to land being sold
Student bonfire relocating due to land being sold
Transportation bond tabled at Brazos County Commissioners Court due to a procedural error
Transportation bond tabled at Brazos County Commissioners Court due to a procedural error
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
SEC Football Preview: Tennessee Volunteers
Ford Adds Minnesota Transfer Emily Leavitt to Roster