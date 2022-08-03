Weaver announces 2022-23 women’s tennis schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis and head coach Mark Weaver announced the Aggies’ 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by 14 dual matches and one fall tournament at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

“We are excited to release our schedule for the 2022-2023 season,” Weaver said. “As always, we aimed to play a very challenging slate of opponents. Fortunately, we are set to host ITA Kickoff Weekend once again with hopes of advancing to the National Indoor Championships in Seattle. We have a nice trip to Orlando to face some strong Big Ten teams which will give us great preparation heading into the SEC Regular Season. Our team also has the added benefit of playing at the USTA National Campus in February, and we hope to use that experience down the road, as that venue will host the NCAA Team Championships in May.”

A&M opens the 2022-23 calendar with the fall tournament portion of its schedule, beginning on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the NC State Invitational from Sept. 22-25. A separate group of Aggies will compete in the ITA Texas Regional Championships at TCU on Sept. 22-26. Members of the roster that qualify will participate in the ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 1-9 in Cary, North Carolina.

The Maroon & White will host its only fall tournament at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Oct. 21-23, as the Aggies welcome competitors for the Texas A&M Fall Invitational. Fall play continues with the Baylor Invitational on Oct. 28-30 and the Rice Invitational from Nov. 3-5. The crown jewel of the fall semester runs from Nov. 2-6, as A&M will take part in the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, California.

The reigning Southeastern Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champion Aggies usher in the program’s 44th dual match season with a doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Jan. 17, as A&M plays host to Houston and Prairie View A&M. The team hosts another twin bill later in the week on Jan. 20, with Tulane and Sam Houston State making the trip to the Brazos Valley.

Texas A&M hosts the Bryan-College Station Regional in the 15th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 27-28, as the Aggies welcome Florida Atlantic in the opening round. A&M will play either Florida or Arizona on the second day of action. The Maroon & White participate in a road tilt with Rice on Feb. 4 before the start of the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. The winner of each regional during ITA Kickoff Weekend will receive an invitation to the Team Indoor event at the Nordstrom Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Washington (Feb. 10-13).

Following National Indoors, A&M returns to Aggieland for a one-off test against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 19. The Aggies will then challenge a pair of Big Ten foes at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex, facing Ohio State on Feb. 26 before a contest against Northwestern on Feb. 27.

The Aggies begin their SEC title defense on March 3 at the site of their 2022 SEC Tournament Title, as the team faces Florida on the road. A&M will then travel to challenge South Carolina on March 5 before returning to the Brazos Valley for a three-match homestand against Arkansas (March 10), Missouri (March 12) and LSU (March 17). The squad hits the road once again on March 24 and 26 to face Alabama and Auburn, respectively. After that, the Maroon & White host four consecutive home matches against Tennessee (March 31), Georgia (April 2), Ole Miss (April 7) and Mississippi State (April 9). A&M concludes the regular season with road contests against Kentucky (April 14) and Vanderbilt (April 16).

Postseason play begins with the 2023 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from the Billingsley Tennis Center. The SEC Tournament runs from April 19-23. The NCAA Tournament begins on May 5-7 with the first and second rounds on campus sites, followed the next weekend with super regional matches being played from May 12-14. The NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships run from May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando.

A&M returns five-of-six starters from a 2022 roster that logged the best record in program history at 33-2 and secured the first double conference championship in program annals. The Aggies feature returning ITA All-Americans Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith, in addition to the nation’s third-ranked signing class according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. The Maroon & White also return the SEC Coach of the Year and ITA Texas Region Coach of the Year in Weaver, as well as the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year in Jordan Szabo.

FALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE



DATE

EVENT

LOCATION (FACILITY)

Sept. 22-25

NC State Invitational

Raleigh, N.C. (J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center)

Sept. 22-26

ITA Texas Regional Championships

Fort Worth, Texas (Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center)

Oct. 1-9

ITA All-American Championships

Cary, N.C. (Cary Tennis Park)

Oct. 21-23

Texas A&M Fall Invitational

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

Oct. 28-30

Baylor Invitational

Waco, Texas (Hurd Tennis Center)

Nov. 3-5

Rice Invitational

Houston, Texas (George R. Brown Tennis Center)

Nov. 2-6

ITA National Fall Championships

San Diego, Calif. (Barnes Tennis Center)

DUAL MATCH SCHEDULE

DATE

EVENT

LOCATION (FACILITY)

Jan. 17

HOUSTON

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

Jan. 17

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

Jan. 20

TULANE

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

Jan. 20

SAM HOUSTON STATE

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

Jan. 27

FAU

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

Jan. 28

FLORIDA/ARIZONA

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

Feb. 4

at Rice

Houston, Texas (George R. Brown Tennis Center)

Feb. 10-13

ITA National Indoors

Seattle, Wash. (Nordstrom Tennis Center)

Feb. 19

FAU

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

Feb. 26

vs. Ohio State

Orlando, Fla. (USTA National Campus)

Feb. 27

vs. Northwestern

Orlando, Fla. (USTA National Campus)

March 3

at Florida

Gainesville, Fla. (Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex)

March 5

at South Carolina

Columbia, S.C. (Carolina Tennis Center)

March 10

ARKANSAS

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

March 12

MISSOURI

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

March 17

LSU

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

March 24

at Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama Tennis Stadium)

March 26

at Auburn

Auburn, Ala. (Yarbrough Tennis Center)

March 31

TENNESSEE

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

April 2

GEORGIA

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

April 7

OLE MISS

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

April 9

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Bryan-College Station, Texas (Mitchell Tennis Center)

April 14

at Kentucky

Lexington, Ky. (Boone Tennis Complex)

April 16

at Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tenn. (Currey Tennis Center)

April 19-23

SEC Championships

Fayetteville, Ark. (Billingsley Tennis Center)

May 5-7

NCAA First & Second Rounds

Campus Sites

May 12-14

NCAA Super Regionals

Campus Sites

May 17-27

NCAA Championships

Orlando, Fla. (USTA National Campus)

