Wellborn SUD implements Stage 3 watering restrictions, fire protection storage levels low

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wellborn Special Utilities District says because of off-schedule lawn watering, they are unable to maintain safe water storage levels for fire protection. The utility district is implementing Stage 3 of the Drought Contingency Plan to help preserve the water supply.

“The Texas A&M Forest Service has our area at ‘Very High’ risk for wildfires, and you may have noticed signs of recent grass fires along local roads. An immediate reduction in water use is necessary to preserve the District’s ability to supply water to first responders in the event of a wildfire,” a release from Wellborn SUD said.

Customers will now have to adhere to a watering schedule:

Mandatory Water Use Restrictions:

For addresses ending in 0 or 1 Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Monday until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday

For addresses ending in 2 or 3 Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Tuesday until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday

For addresses ending in 4 or 5 Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Wednesday until 5:00 a.m. Thursday

For addresses ending in 6 or 7 Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday

For addresses ending in 8 or 9 Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Saturday

For Commercial Meters and HOAs Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday



On designated water days, sprinkler system timers must be set to start no earlier than 9 p.m. and set to stop no later than 5 a.m. the following morning.

