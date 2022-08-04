95% of Brazos County in Extreme Drought

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As expected, drought conditions continue to worsen across the state of Texas with Thursday’s update.

A summer that has brought historic dry weather to Brazos County (a combined less than quarter inch at Easterwood Field for June and July) continues to worsen in the drought department.

For the first time in over a year, most of Brazos County is considered in Extreme Drought (D3 out of 4). A small sliver of southern Brazos County is considered in the worst category of Exceptional Drought.

Stats for Brazos County look dismal when looking over the past calendar year. One year ago, NONE of the county was considered even "Abnormally Dry", but now all but far northern county is considered in at least "Severe" drought. (KBTX)

Texas

Dramatic worsening of drought has not been noted week to week in the Texas update, but where last week about 97% of the state was considered in at least some form of drought (D1 or higher) we are now up to 99%.

Thursday's update confirms what we already know: Drought is getting worse across the state. (KBTX)

Widespread, soaking rain is needed in a BIG way across the state, and the first half of August does not look to deliver at the moment. That said, a weak weather maker via the Gulf of Mexico will give some scattered short term relief to the Texas Coast and portions of the Brazos Valley as we head into the weekend. Daily rain chances into next week may stop the rapid worsening of the drought as we continue the dog days of summer.

