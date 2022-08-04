95% of Brazos County in Extreme Drought
Exceptional drought continues to expand in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As expected, drought conditions continue to worsen across the state of Texas with Thursday’s update.
A summer that has brought historic dry weather to Brazos County (a combined less than quarter inch at Easterwood Field for June and July) continues to worsen in the drought department.
For the first time in over a year, most of Brazos County is considered in Extreme Drought (D3 out of 4). A small sliver of southern Brazos County is considered in the worst category of Exceptional Drought.
Dramatic worsening of drought has not been noted week to week in the Texas update, but where last week about 97% of the state was considered in at least some form of drought (D1 or higher) we are now up to 99%.
Widespread, soaking rain is needed in a BIG way across the state, and the first half of August does not look to deliver at the moment. That said, a weak weather maker via the Gulf of Mexico will give some scattered short term relief to the Texas Coast and portions of the Brazos Valley as we head into the weekend. Daily rain chances into next week may stop the rapid worsening of the drought as we continue the dog days of summer.
