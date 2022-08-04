Abadie places eighth at World Athletics U20 Championships

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field sophomore Heather Abadie finished eighth in women’s pole vault at the World Athletics U20 Championships Thursday afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Abadie, representing Canada, cleared 13-5.25/4.10m to record her second career top 10 finish in as many years at the World Athletics U20 Championships. After a miss on her first attempt at 12-11.5/3.95m, Abadie bounced back with a successful second attempt clearance. Abadie cleared 13-5.25/4.10m on her first attempt before bowing out at the next height of 13-9.25/4.20m.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Lamara Distin advanced to the women’s high jump final after recording a qualifying height of 5-11.25/1.81m. Former Texas A&M national champion Lindon Victor finished day one of the men’s decathlon in first place with 4,327 points. Victor opened the day winning the 100m at 10.76, placed third in the long jump (24-5.75/7.46m) and second place finishes in the shot put (50-9.5/15.48m) and high jump (6-8/2.03m). The St. Georges, Grenada, product ended his day placing fifth in the 400m at 49.51.

Victor continues day two of the decathlon on Friday at 4:15 a.m. CT, while Distin is scheduled to jump in the final on Saturday at 4:17 a.m. CT. Results for the Commonwealth Games can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Student bonfire looking for a new place to call home for the first time since 2009
Student Bonfire searching for new location after land was sold
Wellborn SUD implements Stage 3 watering restrictions, fire protection storage levels low

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
The former head football coach believes not waiting to get medical help saved his life.
Scholarship named after Aggie Football Legend helps future coaches
Allen Academy's Jackson Funkhouser wins Elite Cup Golf Invitational
Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser Wins Elite Cup Golf Invitational