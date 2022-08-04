Abadie places eighth at World Athletics U20 Championships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field sophomore Heather Abadie finished eighth in women’s pole vault at the World Athletics U20 Championships Thursday afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Abadie, representing Canada, cleared 13-5.25/4.10m to record her second career top 10 finish in as many years at the World Athletics U20 Championships. After a miss on her first attempt at 12-11.5/3.95m, Abadie bounced back with a successful second attempt clearance. Abadie cleared 13-5.25/4.10m on her first attempt before bowing out at the next height of 13-9.25/4.20m.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Lamara Distin advanced to the women’s high jump final after recording a qualifying height of 5-11.25/1.81m. Former Texas A&M national champion Lindon Victor finished day one of the men’s decathlon in first place with 4,327 points. Victor opened the day winning the 100m at 10.76, placed third in the long jump (24-5.75/7.46m) and second place finishes in the shot put (50-9.5/15.48m) and high jump (6-8/2.03m). The St. Georges, Grenada, product ended his day placing fifth in the 400m at 49.51.

Victor continues day two of the decathlon on Friday at 4:15 a.m. CT, while Distin is scheduled to jump in the final on Saturday at 4:17 a.m. CT. Results for the Commonwealth Games can be found here.

