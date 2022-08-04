‘Aggie Soccer Hour’ returns August 15 at Rudy’s BBQ

By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer’s weekly radio talk show, ‘Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G’ returns for its 13th season beginning Monday, August 15, from 6-7 p.m. at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fans may join the Aggies at Rudy’s BBQ or tune into the broadcast each week locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile app. After the season premiere episode, Aggie soccer head coach G Guerrieri will be joined by select players and guests every Tuesday throughout the season starting on August 23 for 11 more episodes.

The one-hour show is hosted by A&M soccer’s play-by-play announcer David Ellis. The show will also highlight special features, questions from the audience and prizes each week for those in attendance during the 2022 season. Aggie Soccer Hour is one of the first and few radio talk shows in the nation dedicated solely to women’s college soccer and is brought to the airwaves by Learfield.

