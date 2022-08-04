Aggies earn ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies were recognized for their prowess in the classroom, landing the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2021-22 school year.

Members of the Texas A&M baseball squad combined for a 3.166 grade point average for the season. The Maroon & White were one of three teams to reach the College World Series and earn the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award presented to teams with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale.

The season featured numerous academic accolades for Texas A&M baseball highlighted by Jacob Palisch and Jordan Thompson landing on the Academic All-District 7 Team presented by CoSIDA.

The Aggies had 10 players listed on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, including Robert Antonetti, Rody Barker, Khristian Curtis, Brett Minnich, Dylan Rock, Taylor Smith, Thompson, Wyatt Tucker, Trevor Werner and Walker Zander.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges landed eight players on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll, including Jack Hamilton, Rawley Hector Ty Hodge, Robert Hogan, Jack Moss, Ryan Prager, Will Rizzo and Brad Rudis.

The Aggies finished the season with a 44-20 overall record and won the SEC Western Division crown with a 19-11 league ledger. Texas A&M made its seventh College World Series appearance, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in school annals.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Student bonfire looking for a new place to call home for the first time since 2009
Student Bonfire searching for new location after land was sold
Wellborn SUD implements Stage 3 watering restrictions, fire protection storage levels low

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
The former head football coach believes not waiting to get medical help saved his life.
Scholarship named after Aggie Football Legend helps future coaches
Abadie places eighth at World Athletics U20 Championships
Allen Academy's Jackson Funkhouser wins Elite Cup Golf Invitational
Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser Wins Elite Cup Golf Invitational