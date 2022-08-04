Aggies earn ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies were recognized for their prowess in the classroom, landing the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2021-22 school year.

Members of the Texas A&M baseball squad combined for a 3.166 grade point average for the season. The Maroon & White were one of three teams to reach the College World Series and earn the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award presented to teams with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale.

The season featured numerous academic accolades for Texas A&M baseball highlighted by Jacob Palisch and Jordan Thompson landing on the Academic All-District 7 Team presented by CoSIDA.

The Aggies had 10 players listed on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, including Robert Antonetti, Rody Barker, Khristian Curtis, Brett Minnich, Dylan Rock, Taylor Smith, Thompson, Wyatt Tucker, Trevor Werner and Walker Zander.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges landed eight players on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll, including Jack Hamilton, Rawley Hector Ty Hodge, Robert Hogan, Jack Moss, Ryan Prager, Will Rizzo and Brad Rudis.

The Aggies finished the season with a 44-20 overall record and won the SEC Western Division crown with a 19-11 league ledger. Texas A&M made its seventh College World Series appearance, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in school annals.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.