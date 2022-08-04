Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser Wins Elite Cup Golf Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy Class of 2024, Jackson Funkhouser placed 1st winning the Elites Cup Invitational at TPC Las Colinas in Irving TX on August 2-3. He shot 70-70 to win the prestigious event by 5 strokes.

The Elites Cup is presented by the Texas Junior Golf Tour which has hosted this annual event for the past 5 years. It serves as a culmination and celebration of the year-long TJGT season. The Elites Cup is an all expenses paid event with an extremely competitive field of 42 contestants (21 boys and 21 girls) many of the top junior golfers in the state of Texas and beyond.

Automatic exemptions are given to players who have won a TJGT “Elites Series” event throughout the season.

