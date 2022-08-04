A.R.T. for Life summer program to unveil new mural at College Station City Hall

Art for Reaching Teens, or A.R.T. for Life, is a hands-on, artist-mentored youth program that...
Art for Reaching Teens, or A.R.T. for Life, is a hands-on, artist-mentored youth program that provides these kids with a foundation for making better life choices.(Brazos County Juvenile Services Department)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Art is a special form of therapy and for at-risk youth in the juvenile system, it can also be a saving grace.

Art for Reaching Teens, or A.R.T. for Life, is a hands-on, artist-mentored youth program that provides these kids with a foundation for making better life choices.

Juvenile Services Volunteer and Mentor Coordinator Cornelius Gray has seen the impact of the program first-hand. “You see it mostly in their confidence. In the beginning, they’re unsure of the choices they make with their art. When they make a mistake, we tell them to paint over it and try again. With those corrections and new techniques they’re given, that produces confidence and a better understanding of the process.”

The Brazos County Juvenile Services Department is hosting a Mic-Check poetry performance at the Juvenile Services Academy JJAEP on Friday, August 5 at 6 p.m. At this event, the juvenile services youth will showcase some of the poetry they’ve composed during the A.R.T. for Life summer program.

This event is followed by the unveiling of a new mural painted by some of the Juvenile Services youth at College Station City Hall on Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m.

