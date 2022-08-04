Back to School: Getting kids back on sleep schedules ahead of the new school year

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local doctor says now is the time to start working on setting back-to-school sleep routines.

Dr. Anthony Zachria, medical director of the sleep center at Baylor Scott & White, was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday.

He talked about the importance of sleep in child development, and how to ease them back into a sleep schedule ahead of the new school year.

“Sleep’s incredibly important so typically about two to three weeks before school starts,” said Dr. Zachria. “Kids tend to have a delayed sleep phase, dragging their feet. They don’t want to get up in the morning. So 15 minutes earlier to bed, 15 minutes earlier to rise. Every two days, go by 15 minutes until you get to that desired wake up time.”

Dr. Zachria also discussed the hours of sleep needed for children and adults.

“For preschoolers, the general rule of thumb is ten to 13 hours of sleep. For school-aged, grade school up to junior high, probably about nine to 11 hours of sleep and teens, high school, eight to ten hours of sleep. Adults about seven,” he said.

“A lot of people don’t realize the importance of sleep but it’s really one of the pillars for good health along with diet and exercise. Sleep is important foundationally for kids when they’re developing neurological function to form memories, to learn. It affects mood. It affects the way their behavior is. It directly affects cardiovascular health.”

