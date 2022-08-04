Bombers continue playoff series with Guardians

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Bombers return to Edible Field with their playoff backs against the wall after losing game one of their best of three series with Victoria.

Bombers will jump out to a 2-0 lead after scoring on a sacrifice fly in the first and a fielder’s choice in the second. Kyle Atkinson with the ground ball to short stop that drives in Ben Harmon after he tripled earlier.

