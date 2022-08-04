Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supply giveaway kicks off Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is holding its 4th annual school supplies giveaway.

The distributions will be every Thursday in August starting today. Students will receive a backpack filled with notebooks, folders, pencils, paper, and more.

Families picking up supplies will also be required to pick up food through the pantry’s drive-through. All adults will need to bring an I.D. and children must live in the household with those picking up.

522 backpacks are available this year. Distributions will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays at 408 E. 24 Street in Bryan.

