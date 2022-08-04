Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supply giveaway kicks off Thursday

The Bridge Ministries
The Bridge Ministries(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is holding its 4th annual school supplies giveaway.

The distributions will be every Thursday in August starting today. Students will receive a backpack filled with notebooks, folders, pencils, paper, and more.

Families picking up supplies will also be required to pick up food through the pantry’s drive-through. All adults will need to bring an I.D. and children must live in the household with those picking up.

522 backpacks are available this year. Distributions will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays at 408 E. 24 Street in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Student bonfire looking for a new place to call home for the first time since 2009
Student Bonfire searching for new location after land was sold
Wellborn SUD implements Stage 3 watering restrictions, fire protection storage levels low

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
The former head football coach believes not waiting to get medical help saved his life.
Scholarship named after Aggie Football Legend helps future coaches
The 2022 beef cattle short course saw over 2000 people come together to see how they can make...
From The Ground Up: Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course hopes to inspire future farmers and ranchers