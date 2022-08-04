Bryan High School band battling heat preparing for upcoming season

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temperatures continue to climb in our area. For the Bryan High School Viking marking band, this is just something they are going to have to deal with to prepare for their upcoming season.

“It is Texas, it’s hot. Yes this year has been hotter than some years because of the drought but a lot of us are used to this heat,” says Bryan High School Director of Bands Laura Grems.

Wednesday was the hottest day of the week according to KBTX’s Pinpoint Weather Team. A typical day of rehearsal for the Bryan High School marching band begins at 7:30 A.M. and sometimes ends at 9 P.M.

The band will pick parts of the day where it is not so hot to practice their marching fundamentals and learn the drill for their new show.

Monitoring heat conditions isn’t anything new for Bryan ISD officials. They make sure to measure current temperatures and wet bulb globe temperatures which is a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight.

“We have put an added emphasis on monitoring those conditions and being aware of what’s going on outside right now with the extreme environmental conditions we’ve been having this year,” says Bryan ISD head athletic trainer Josh Woodall.

Bryan ISD’s Director of Fine Arts Patrick Corbett believes that every precaution has been taken for the upcoming season. “We’ve talked to our directors about to heat and what they need to do to keep students safe. Every kid has a water jug, we have mandatory breaks depending on what the heat index is, and we have an app that the directors have that gets text alerts when temperatures meet a certain threshold. Our training department has been very good about communicating all of that to us and we work very closely with them,” says Corbett.

Despite the temperatures, the Bryan Viking Band is very excited about this season.

The Bryan High School Band Department hopes they can convince fans to stick around during halftime of football games this year to watch them and the drill team perform. You can click here to learn more about the band program.

