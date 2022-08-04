College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning.

Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.

The 20-year-old told officers he was working for a moving company in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 a.m. when Moreno said he noticed “a person he knows to harbor him ill will” outside a nearby home.

About 20 minutes later, Moreno said a car driven by an unknown woman pulled up and parked near where he was working and said two men got out of the car. One reportedly pulled out a gun, said something threatening to him, and then pistol-whipped him in the face with a gun.

Moreno said he grabbed his own gun and fired at the man twice. He told police he hid his gun and the other man’s gun behind a tree before taking off because he didn’t want police to find them.

After the incident, Moreno told police he knocked on the door of a home in the area and asked for help. The resident reportedly told him to call police but Moreno asked her not to do that. He said he called a family member who picked him up and encouraged him to go to the hospital for the injury to his face. That’s where police interviewed him as they continued their investigation into the shooting.

Officers later determined the gun Moreno used was stolen.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with a wound to the abdomen.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.