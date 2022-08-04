CSISD looking for employees for Kids Klub

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the summer winds down, it’s time to start thinking about back to school plans.

Rickey Meza, College Station ISD’s Supervisor of Community Education joined First News at Four to discuss the importance of after school care.

Kids Klub, an affordable after school program for CSISD students, has been around for 35 years. Operated on 10 elementary school campuses and three intermediate school campuses, the program serves kinder through 6th graders.

“We do crafts and project based type activities and just try to keep the kids safe while having a lot of fun after school,” explained Meza.

The program offers a supervised safe environment within schools, and to continue to benefit families, they are looking for some new employees.

The Kids Klub is looking for individuals with a college degree who would be available from 2:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

One of the roles they are looking to fill is an administrative assistant. This will involve checking kids in and checking them out with their parents or another authorized adult.

The other position they are hiring is a staff position which will facilitate the activities with the kids throughout the day. They would manage groups of kids at a time a time and work with them on social skills.

Meza described the importance of the staff saying, “I was a kid that grew up in College Station ISD and attended Kids Klub as a kid and so I remember a lot of my old counselors and things from back in the day and I believe they deserve some credit for me ending up where I am today.”

