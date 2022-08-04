Jo Evans named as UC Santa Barbara Head Coach

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Long time Texas A&M head softball coach Jo Evans has found a new home. On Thursday, Evans shared on social media that she has been named UC Santa Barbara’s new head coach.

This comes after A&M did not renew Evans’ contract this off-season.

Evans finished her Texas A&M career with a 987-503-2 record, according to Texas A&M. The team advanced to the NCAA postseason 22 times, including in 2022, earned trips to the Women’s College World Series three times and made seven trips to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Throughout her A&M career Evans was a member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame and named the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2004, 2005 and 2008.

