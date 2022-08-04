Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas.

The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.

Alan James, the first shopper to enter the building, said he didn’t come for anything specific but wanted to achieve his goal of being the first shopper in the building.

“I’m just happy Costco is here,” James said. “My wife and I decided to move to College Station two years ago, and the one thing we knew the community didn’t have was a Costco but about a year after we decided to move here, we heard Costco was coming. We knew that this validated all of our reasons for coming here.”

Sharon Harris wasn’t too far behind. She also didn’t come with a list but gave herself plenty of time to take in the experience.

“I am very excited,” Harris said. “It beats going to Houston. I love Costco. You always find something that you didn’t think you needed but have to have.”

The 160,534-square-foot store features electronics, a pharmacy, an independent optometrist and a tire center. There are also plenty of food choices including fresh meats and produce along with a deli, bakery and food court. The store’s general manager Kiley Fitzpatrick said special items were also brought in for the opening.

”We’ve brought in a lot of really exciting items,” Fitzpatrick said. “We have PS5′s this morning, we’ve brought in some seasonal Halloween and Christmas stuff even.”

The store is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Membership sign-ups will also be available during those times.

