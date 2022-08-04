Out-of-state forest services arrive to assist with Brazos County wildfires

Helping to relieve the stress our local fire departments are facing with the multitude of wildfires and grass fires are some out-of-state friends.(Bryan Fire Department)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As wildfires continue to spark in the Brazos County, Bryan Fire Department is getting some much needed help.

Helping to relieve the stress our local fire departments are facing with the multitude of wildfires and grass fires are some out-of-state friends. Along with the Texas A&M Forest Service, North Maryland Forest Service and the Wisconsin Forest Service are in town to help battle the daily blazes.

