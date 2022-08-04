Restaurant Report Card, August 4, 2022
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.
A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.
P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.
Restaurant Report Card, August 4, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd
Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.
