Restaurant Report Card, August 4, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with third DWI or more after causing crash in College Station
College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again
Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Catalytic converter theft
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, worshippers
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
At $40 million, the new 65,000-square-foot Legends Event Center will be hard to miss in Bryan.
Legends Event Center continues making progress, on track for completion
Relieving teacher supply costs, I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet to open Monday
Relieving teacher supply costs, I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet to open Monday
For the past 35 years Darryl Bruffett has been sharing highlights, scores, and stories from the...
Sports Director Darryl Bruffett celebrates 35 years at KBTX