Rudder eyeing playoffs in program’s 15th season

Rudder Volleyball is beginning its 15th season and all have been under head coach Jacky Pence.
Rudder Volleyball is beginning its 15th season and all have been under head coach Jacky Pence.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Volleyball is beginning its 15th season and all have been under head coach Jacky Pence. The Lady Rangers wrapped up two-a-days and tryouts earlier this week.

They were 25-16-and-1 a year ago and came in 5th in the district. It’s been a few years since they have made the playoffs and they hope that this year they can get to the post season.

“I love the competitiveness of our kids here,” Kallie Donley, Rudder Varsity Assistant Coach said. “They are bulldogs on and off the court and they love to win, and I love the feisty nature that we’ve created here. We have the toughest district in the state of Texas for 5A for volleyball which makes it always a good time on Tuesdays and Friday nights when we get to play. We definitely see playoffs as a potential for us. That in itself is exciting.”

The season starts on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the Armory against Huntsville.

