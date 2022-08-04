Salvation Army gifts shopping spree to children ahead of school year.

30 kids got to spend $100 each on clothes and shoes at Walmart from the Salvation Army's back-to-school shopping spree.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some kids in the area are going to have a new wardrobe for the upcoming school year. Thanks to the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station 30 kids got a chance to shop at Walmart for some new clothes and shoes.

The Salvation Army gave each child $100 to spend throughout the store. They also got to leave with a new backpack.

This event has been happening for the past 13 years. Salvation Army Women’s Auxilary President-Elect Sheila Fields says this event is as important as it’s ever been as the cost of items rises due to inflation.

“Even those that may not be considered needy that really need extra help, they’re also struggling. Everyone is struggling with the prices now,” says Fields.

Everyone that was able to participate in the shopping spree is apart of the Salvation Army’s youth programs. If you would like more information or to sign your child up you can call the Salvation Army’s front office at (979)-361-0618

