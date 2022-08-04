Scholarship named after Aggie Football Legend helps future coaches

The former head football coach believes not waiting to get medical help saved his life.
The former head football coach believes not waiting to get medical help saved his life.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new scholarship named after legendary Texas A&M University football head coach R.C. Slocum will help develop future coaches in the School of Education and Human Development (SEHD).

The Texas A&M Foundation and Dallas A&M Club agreed on establishing the R.C. Slocum Future Coaches Endowed Scholarship. Through the generous funding of its members, the Dallas A&M Club’s endowed gift will provide an annual scholarship to a full-time student in good standing who is pursuing a certificate in coaching through the Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy, which is part of the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management in SEHD.

Coach Slocum, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, the winningest coach in Aggie football history and Special Advisor to the Texas A&M President is excited about what this scholarship can do for the next generation of coaches.

“My life was changed by coaches. I was the first in my family to go to college and I credit my coaches for polishing me,” Slocum said. “I am pleased that there is a scholarship in my name and that Texas A&M has an academy that helps future coaches.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Student bonfire looking for a new place to call home for the first time since 2009
Student Bonfire searching for new location after land was sold
Wellborn SUD implements Stage 3 watering restrictions, fire protection storage levels low

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
The Bridge Ministries
Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supply giveaway kicks off Thursday
The 2022 beef cattle short course saw over 2000 people come together to see how they can make...
From The Ground Up: Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course hopes to inspire future farmers