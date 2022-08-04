Scholarship named after Aggie Football Legend helps future coaches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new scholarship named after legendary Texas A&M University football head coach R.C. Slocum will help develop future coaches in the School of Education and Human Development (SEHD).

The Texas A&M Foundation and Dallas A&M Club agreed on establishing the R.C. Slocum Future Coaches Endowed Scholarship. Through the generous funding of its members, the Dallas A&M Club’s endowed gift will provide an annual scholarship to a full-time student in good standing who is pursuing a certificate in coaching through the Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy, which is part of the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management in SEHD.

Coach Slocum, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, the winningest coach in Aggie football history and Special Advisor to the Texas A&M President is excited about what this scholarship can do for the next generation of coaches.

“My life was changed by coaches. I was the first in my family to go to college and I credit my coaches for polishing me,” Slocum said. “I am pleased that there is a scholarship in my name and that Texas A&M has an academy that helps future coaches.”

