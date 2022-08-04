Schwartzman Finishes 10th at World Athletics U20 Championships

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field All-American Ashton Schwartzman placed 10th in the men’s 400m semifinals at the World Athletics U20 Championships Wednesday evening at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Following a three-hour weather delay, Schwartzman clocked 46.50 falling outside of the automatic qualifying spot in third of the second heat. After three heats, the sophomore failed to qualify by time to the final.

Due to inclement weather, the women’s pole vault final featuring sophomore Heather Abadie is postponed to Thursday at 11 a.m. CT.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule.

For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here

