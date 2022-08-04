SEC Football Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s Mike Leach’s third season leading the Bulldogs, and this team feels comfortable and ready entering the 2022 campaign.

Mississippi State only went 7-6 last season, but a four point win against Texas A&M at Kyle Field is giving this team confidence and recognition.

“It’s always a really cool environment the fans have that place rocking,” Austin Williams, Mississippi State wide receiver said. “It was very memorable. Coming out at halftime and thinking we need to finish this thing.. play by play drive by drive.. It was cool to see us come together once again. (We) have that belief have that commitment and finish it.”

“For one it was really loud,” Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State defensive tackle said. “It had everyone on their toes, and everyone was trying to get the win.”

“We were the underdogs,” Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State linebacker. “People didn’t think we were going to pull it off, but just the atmosphere at Texas A&M and I’ll always remember that game.”

Mike Leach runs an offense known as “air raid,” and being an offensive threat in this style has wide-outs excited.

“Oh it’s awesome,” said Williams. “The second I heard he was coming it was just a blessing. The air raid you hear all about it, throwing 60 times a day, you can air it out and everybody gets touches.”

“I think we need to get better at receivers and the secondary,” Mike Leach, Mississippi State Head Coach said. “I’d like those position groups to take a significant step.”

“We’ve bonded more than we usually have, and I feel like everybody has come together to strengthen the offense and the defense.. making everybody better so I feel great about this season,” Crumedy said.

“I look forward to going 1-0 competing with my fellow teammates getting better each week and working to be the best that we can and show the world,” Watson said.

This year Texas A&M heads to Starkville on October 1st.

