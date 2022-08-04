SEC Football Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina (KBTX) - South Carolina football exceeded expectations last year, going 7-6 under first-year head coach Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks are ready for an even bigger leap forward this season.

”Last year was a great thing to capitalize off of because we were projected to win two games,” said South Carolina wide receiver Dakereon Joyner. “To go on to win seven in year one under Coach Beamer I think that says a lot. It’s scary to think about what we can do in year two. We’re excited,” Joyner added.

“We’re way more confident just because we know what the coaches want from us,” explained South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn. “Just having a better understanding of each other going into year two is going to help out a lot,” Gwyn added.

While South Carolina improved their win total by five games last year, their offense was still next to last in the SEC behind only Vanderbilt. That’s something they believe will change this year with the addition of a transfer quarterback from Oklahoma Spencer Rattler.

“The thing that was really attractive about Spencer beyond the talent was just the fact that he’s played a lot of football,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. “So to be able to add a guy like Spencer who has the experience that he has, he’s been through the fire before, he’s won conference championships, it was a no brainer. The competitive spirit and the leadership qualities that you want at that position, from being around Spencer at Oklahoma, I knew he had what we were looking for,” Beamer added.

“Going through the spring with Spencer in the back, he’s good people. He’s already becoming a leader on the field and off the field,” Gwyn said.

Not only will the Gamecocks have an experienced signal caller, but they have nearly their entire starting offensive line returning. The Gamecocks hope this stronger offense will lead to their first-ever win over Texas A&M, a cross-division opponent that’s given them fits all eight games they’ve played.

Beamer described facing the Aggies, “Just up front, the size and physicality that they had on the defensive line.”

“Every year what stands out to me is they’re very big up front,” Gwyn said. “That’s one thing ever since my freshman year that I realized,” Gwyn added.

“Their running back core was the best we’ve ever seen,” said South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens. “It was hard trying to stop both of their running backs,” Pickens added.

South Carolina will have a chance to snap their losing streak to the Aggies and claim their first Bonham trophy on October 22nd at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

