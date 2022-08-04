Sports Director Darryl Bruffett celebrates 35 years at KBTX

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the past 35 years Darryl Bruffett has been sharing highlights, scores, and stories from the sports world here in the Brazos Valley and beyond.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney proclaimed Wednesday, August 3, 2022 “Darryl Bruffett Day.”

Bruffett began his career at News 3 in 1987 and was named Sports Director in 1990. In that time, he has honored more than 900 high school student-athletes as Classroom Champions and is beginning his 36th season covering local high school football teams and the Texas A&M football team, where he has covered the programs of six head coaches in three conferences.

He has covered more than 25 Texas A&M football bowl games and Johnny Manziel’s Heisman Trophy win in New York City.

Bruffett is a former Associated Press Texas Sportscaster of the Year.

In 1985, Bruffett transferred to Sam Houston State University in August to wrap up his journalism degree that was started at Alvin Community College following high school graduation in Alvin HS in 1982.

He met his wife Lori at the station after she took a job in sales in 1988.

“While we were co-workers for many years, she is now the station manager so I work for her both at the station and at home,” Bruffett jokes. “We have three grown kids: Ryan, Tyler & Shelby. I enjoy working with my hands when I’m not covering sports. I built a chicken coop during the shelter-n-place order during COVID-19 meaning I have six chickens to go along with my Dalmation Jase.”

