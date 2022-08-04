Texas A&M Softball welcomes Madison Preston

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison Preston has been added to the Texas A&M softball roster for the 2023 season, head coach Trisha Ford announced Thursday. Preston brings in 140 innings of Division I experience in the circle.

“Madison is a southpaw with the extraordinary ability to miss barrels,” Ford said. “She adds another lefty option to our team, and I am excited to be reunited with her.”

Preston played for Ford at Arizona State in 2020, where she made 15 appearances, including seven starts, in the shortened season. Preston went 5-4 with a 2.77 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 53 innings of work. She earned two shutouts and ranked seventh in the Pac-12 in strikeouts and hits allowed per seven innings (4.6).

Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Preston spent two seasons at Alabama, where she amassed a 7-5 record in 87.2 innings of work. During the 2018 season, Preston struck out 46 batters in 75 innings pitched while finishing the year with a 3.17 ERA. In 2019, she served primarily as a reliever, striking out 14 in 12 innings of work.

The Centralia, Missouri, native graduated from Arizona State in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and plans to pursue a graduate-level certificate in leadership education, theory and practice while at A&M.

