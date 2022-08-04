Treat of the Day: Aggieland Humane pup finds his forever family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After waiting at Aggieland Humane Society to be adopted for over 151 days, Hippity Hop finally found his happy ending.

The former KBTX pet of the week was taken home by a staff member to get a break from the kennels. Little did she know Hippity Hop would be the perfect addition to her family. Less than 24 hours later it was official, Hippity Hop had a home.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.