Aggie Football holds third practice of fall camp

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football continues to roll through fall camp with their third practice in the books. The Aggies are entering year five fo the Jimbo Fisher era with high expectations coming off the number one rated recruiting class in modern history.

On Friday afternoon, the much-needed rain and some nearby lightning forced the Aggies to hold day three of fall camp inside the McFerrin Indoor Practice Facility. Several of those players from the newest recruiting class have been showing out in the first week of practice, including guys like Walter Nolen, the number one rated defensive lineman in 2022, and Evan Stewart, the top wide receiver.

Also of note on Friday, wide receiver Ainias Smith was not in pads going through drills, but he was still at practice helping out.

The Maroon and White will hold a closed practice on Saturday and then they will have an open practice to the public at Kyle Field on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

