Bearkats open up fall camp as they prepare for 2022 season

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston Football team kicked off fall camp Friday morning at Bowers Stadium.

This is transition season for the Bearkats as they wrap up Football Championship Subdivision play in the Western Athletic Conference and gear up for Conference USA competition next year.

Because of the transition to Football Bowl Subdivision division one competition head coach K-C Keeler has had to expand his roster.

There are some 40 new faces on the roster which is twice what he is use to in his previous 8 seasons in Huntsville.

Keeler was glad to have the guys back on the field, but said its going to take some time to put faces, with names and numbers.

“The most important thing that I carried out to practice today was a death chart just to figure out who’s who and who’s wearing what number and what their names are. We have so many new players that it is going to be a little bit of a challenge to kind of figure everything out by game one,” said Keeler.

“I was excited to have everybody out here flying around and everybody has some energy especially on this first day so and I’m excited for it to keep going as well,” said Bearkat linebacker Trevor Williams

The Bearkats will kick off the 2022 season on September 3rd against Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 11am and will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus

