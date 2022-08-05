Brazos Valley law enforcement raises over $50,000 to support Special Olympics Texas athletes

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In addition to serving up justice, local law enforcement were serving dinner for a good cause.

Last week, officers from the Bryan Police Department and other local agencies participated in Tip-A-Cop at Texas Roadhouse in College Station. Officers volunteered as servers, raising money through tips to support Special Olympics Texas athletes. In four days, the Brazos Valley raised over $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 160,534-square-foot store features a variety of food items, electronics, a pharmacy, an...
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered, they have obtained an arrest...
Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting
Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
The diner will be featured in a movie that has some Hollywood names attached.
College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
They worked as servers to get tips to help the Texas Special Olympics
Feel Good Friday: Tip a Cop raises money for the Special Olympics
Cougar Band & Guard is raising money for the upcoming school year and a potential bid for Bands...
Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser
Friday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 8/5
Friday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 8/5