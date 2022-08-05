Brazos Valley law enforcement raises over $50,000 to support Special Olympics Texas athletes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In addition to serving up justice, local law enforcement were serving dinner for a good cause.

Last week, officers from the Bryan Police Department and other local agencies participated in Tip-A-Cop at Texas Roadhouse in College Station. Officers volunteered as servers, raising money through tips to support Special Olympics Texas athletes. In four days, the Brazos Valley raised over $50,000.

