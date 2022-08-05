Cathy Capps Named to Texas A&M 2022 Hall of Honor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cathy Capps, longtime assistant athletics director and executive director of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, has been named the 2022 Hall of Honor recipient. The Texas A&M Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at Texas A&M.

“Cathy is a true testament of the Spirit of Aggieland,” Texas A&M and National Football Foundation Hall of Famer and former NFL football player Dat Nguyen said. “Her genuine smile, friendliness and humility are just a few of her many attributes. She has a God-given ability to make everyone feel like you are the most “special” person in Aggieland and you are her best friend. And that includes all Aggie lettermen and coaches.”

Capps has been a conduit to getting former players back to campus to be honored as shoutouts on the video boards as well as honorary captains at various events. She came up with the Aggie Legends event at halftime of the spring football game in order for those former players to have another chance to perform and be recognized on Kyle Field.

“I can’t thank Cathy enough,” former Texas A&M and NFL football standout Dante Hall said, “She kept me included in the Aggie family even after my playing days were finished. Without her, I don’t think I would have come back and finished my degree at Texas A&M.”

She was hired by her predecessor Julie Reames and longtime athletics employee Penny King who rose to associate athletics director and deputy athletics director.

“As soon as Cathy left the interview in February of 1997, we wanted to hire her,” King explained. “Cathy did not know a lot about Texas A&M athletics, but she was a quick study and worked well with everyone, including key lettermen. Cathy’s impact has made the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association the premier group in the country. She worked tirelessly to move the facilities from G. Rollie White to the north end of Kyle Field, complete with a museum. She did a great job of collaborating with athletics, the 12th Man Foundation as well as influential lettermen to help design and build the current facility, the Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club.”

“Cathy has dedicated the majority of her professional life to improving Texas A&M,” King continued. “She has spent innumerable hours working with current and former student-athletes helping them in their careers and networking with others. Cathy’s legacy will live long after her career has ended with Texas A&M. I could not be more proud of her and all that she has accomplished for Texas A&M.”

Capps is a Class of ‘85 Texas A&M graduate and epitomizes the Aggie Core Values: Respect, Excellence, Leadership, Loyalty, Integrity and Selfless Service.

She never sought attention or fame, but always valued and respected everyone in the organization and especially honored those who came before. One of her first projects after being named the director was to gather all of the living members of the 1939 Football National Championship team and provide championship rings and honor the group at the 1998 Texas A&M vs. Nebraska game at Kyle Field.

In achieving excellence, she has always looked for ways to improve the organization. When she first started a small group of lettermen, they would gather on the patio outside of the lettermen’s offices in G. Rollie White. Now, there are close to 800 on any given Saturday at the north end of Kyle Field and the overall membership numbers have grown substantially. One of her own life’s statements, “little things ARE the big things” explains why she is so good at every detail.

As a respected leader not only at Texas A&M, but as a member of the National Letterwinners Association Executive Committee, Capps has inspired others and has left the organization better than when she found it. In addition, she has served the past few years on The Aggie Commitment Leadership group, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion issues in athletics.

Aggie athletics and every student-athlete and coach could not find a more loyal person than Capps. No matter how large or small of a group, if an Aggie lettermen was being honored, Capps was present for the event or made sure Lettermen’s and athletics was represented.

Capps is accountable and reliable. Her integrity is above reproach. It doesn’t matter the length of time of the project, she would see it through to completion.

When it comes to selfless service, Capps was always willing to give for the good of the overall group. She hosted numerous sport and social reunions for every Aggie team. She and her staff have overseen and worked behind the scenes to make sure the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor and the Lifetime Achievement Award is handled properly. They have also coordinated the Burgess Banquet when these inductees are honored and it is fitting that Capps will be honored on Friday, Sept. 2 at the 2022 Burgess Banquet.

In addition to her role with lettermen’s and athletics, Capps has been a member of The Texas A&M University Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy Advisory Board. She was a 2007 Fish Camp namesake, and she co-authored the book “What It Means to Be An Aggie” along with Rusty Burson. She has volunteered the past 26 years as the advisor for one of the oldest female student organizations at Texas A&M, the baseball Diamond Darlings. She has also served as an advisor to Aggie Team 12, a student organization that supports Aggie athletics and lettermen’s.

Capps retired in the spring from Texas A&M University but will continue to work in the community with the City of Bryan.

Capps grew up in in Laramie, Wyoming, but attended A&M Consolidated High School in College Station before attending Texas A&M.

