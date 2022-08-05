Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an historic last season ending at the State Championship in San Antonio, the College Station High School Cougar Band & Guard has their sights set on Bands of America.

In order to achieve their goal, they need to raise some money. This year’s March-A-Thon takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Tower Point HEB. Cougar Band & Guard will get your Saturday morning started off right by performing some of your favorite tunes in the parking lot.

The community is encouraged to donate in two ways: by putting cash donations into marked buckets or by scanning the QR code posted on the buckets. The QR code will allow you to access contactless pay online. If you’d like to donate through the CSHS Booster Club Fundraising Chair, you can contact Anthony Gutierrez directly by calling 979-676-6169.

Gutierrez says it takes about $50,000 above what the school has budgeted, plus band fees, to make a successful season happen.

“This money goes towards props, clinics, special instructors, food, travel, and media,” he said. “We also give all of our seniors an opportunity for a scholarship. The money we raise goes towards those as well.”

“It’s the family of band, especially for incoming freshmen. When you come to a new high school that has over 2,500 people, the family atmosphere lets freshmen know they’re not alone. Family is the most important thing,” Gutierrez said.

CSHS Band QR code (College Station High School)

