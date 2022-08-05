Day two of Texas A&M fall camp concludes with healthy competition battles

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The grind has begun. The Texas Aggie football team will have six days of practice under their belts before they have a day off. Time is of the essence with the season less than a month away.

The team was back at work Thursday afternoon for workout number two. There are battles at every position and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday he was excited that the incoming freshman were pushing the veterans. All coaches love competition especially in practice.

Fisher knows the clock is ticking, but doesn’t set a hard deadline for putting his depth chart together he said the team will sorta tell you the starters and back-ups are.

“Some great young battles in all the positions,” Fisher said. “I love to see guys compete and some of the leadership with the guys we have, with the quarterback group, with the receivers in Ainias. Those backs and Achane. Our line... Bryce is another guy that has great leadership and great character. A high moral guy. Big deuce Layden Robinson is through the roof with that group upfront. Trey Zuhn is coming into his own, but those guys are really good group of just great human beings and defensively the same way.”

The Aggies will be back on the practice field Friday afternoon for their third consecutive workout.

