New to town? Come meet & mingle Saturday night in Bryan

I Heart Bryan is hosting a free event at KinderHill Brew Lab that aims to introduce some of the area’s newest residents with those who’ve been here for awhile.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is part of I Heart Bryan’s new Belong in Bryan...
The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is part of I Heart Bryan’s new Belong in Bryan initiative that is focused on helping the new residents or potentially new residents of Bryan get plugged into the community.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization I Heart Bryan is thrilled to host its first Belong in Bryan meet and mingle event on Saturday at 6 pm. at Kinder Hill Brew Lab.

“Our goal is to introduce our new residents to all Bryan has to offer including our existing residents. Bring your kids, your dog, or just yourself. Everyone is welcome,” said organizer Kristin Strother. “It’s a great way for new Bryanites to meet others in the area. Even if you’ve been here for a few years, but don’t know many people still, then come out. Pass along to your new friends of Bryan!

Click here to be taken to the event page on Facebook.

New residents will get one goodie bag per household. To receive a goodie bag click here to register.

KinderHill Brew Lab (formerly Savage Brew Lab)is next door to the Kyle House. There is parking across the street if the main parking area is full.

“We will be mostly outside with fans, but there is inside space which is where the three bathrooms are located,” said Strother.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is part of I Heart Bryan’s new Belong in Bryan initiative that is focused on helping the new residents or potentially new residents of Bryan get plugged into the community.

“KinderHill Brew Lab has craft beer, and cocktails, and will even have a drink just for us called The Bryanite. They also have cornhole and giant Jenga. The Wild Garlic will be there serving their delicious food for anyone that is hungry. Come ready to mingle and have fun. We can’t wait to show you why you Belong in Bryan,” said I Heart Bryan founder and CEO Fabi Payton.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block of Holik Drive
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
Antoine Moreno, 20, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in College Station...
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
The 160,534-square-foot store features a variety of food items, electronics, a pharmacy, an...
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
Student bonfire looking for a new place to call home for the first time since 2009
Student Bonfire searching for new location after land was sold

Latest News

Anderson-Shiro Elementary School principal Stacey Zielonka, fathers Paul Head and Marc Menchaca...
Dads, father figures working to make an impact at Anderson-Shiro Elementary
Distribution events will take place every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in August
Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supply giveaway kicked off
Dad’s, father figures working to make an impact at Anderson-Shiro Elementary
Dad’s, father figures working to make an impact at Anderson-Shiro Elementary
College Station police say due to evidence and video recovered, they have obtained an arrest...
Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting