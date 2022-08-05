New to town? Come meet & mingle Saturday night in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization I Heart Bryan is thrilled to host its first Belong in Bryan meet and mingle event on Saturday at 6 pm. at Kinder Hill Brew Lab.

“Our goal is to introduce our new residents to all Bryan has to offer including our existing residents. Bring your kids, your dog, or just yourself. Everyone is welcome,” said organizer Kristin Strother. “It’s a great way for new Bryanites to meet others in the area. Even if you’ve been here for a few years, but don’t know many people still, then come out. Pass along to your new friends of Bryan!

Click here to be taken to the event page on Facebook.

New residents will get one goodie bag per household. To receive a goodie bag click here to register.

KinderHill Brew Lab (formerly Savage Brew Lab)is next door to the Kyle House. There is parking across the street if the main parking area is full.

“We will be mostly outside with fans, but there is inside space which is where the three bathrooms are located,” said Strother.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is part of I Heart Bryan’s new Belong in Bryan initiative that is focused on helping the new residents or potentially new residents of Bryan get plugged into the community.

“KinderHill Brew Lab has craft beer, and cocktails, and will even have a drink just for us called The Bryanite. They also have cornhole and giant Jenga. The Wild Garlic will be there serving their delicious food for anyone that is hungry. Come ready to mingle and have fun. We can’t wait to show you why you Belong in Bryan,” said I Heart Bryan founder and CEO Fabi Payton.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.