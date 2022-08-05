SEC Football Preview: Missouri Tigers

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KBTX) - Missouri football hasn’t had a winning season since 2018, but the Tigers still have lofty goals entering year three under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

“For us, our goal is to win the SEC East because we know that if you do that the rest of the season’s goals will take care of themselves,” Drinkwitz stated.

“Year three under Drinkwitz, this is the year to go,” exclaimed Missouri defensive back Martex Manuel. “It’s my senior year, so for me, there’s no time like the present. I’ve really been teaching urgency to the team this year,” Manuel added.

“This year we’re looking forward to really putting all the pieces together that’s been building upon the last few years that equates to success,” Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire said.

The Tigers finished next to last in the conference last year in total defense and dead last in rushing defense. They’re now on their third defensive coordinator in the past three years with former LSU Linebackers coach Blake Baker joining the staff.

“Coach Baker has honestly been a great addition to our staff and our team and our program,” explained McGuire. “He brings a lot of energy and a lot of different ways for us to be successful as a team and as a defense,” McGuire added.

“We have eight returning starters on defense and in every position that we don’t have a returning starter we have a transfer who’s played a lot of ball,” said Manuel. “We have a lot of experience on this team,” Manuel added.

Missouri also lost the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year to the transfer portal when signal caller Connor Bazelak left for Indiana. Now there’s a quarterback battle during fall camp.

“The quarterback will reveal himself to the team through toughness and leadership,” Drinkwitz said. “How does he handle the mental grind of fall camp? The mental challenge of being in a competition every day knowing that there are no days off. He has to be at his best every single day,” Drinkwitz added.

“Right now we have four guys, Tyler, Sam, Jack, and Brady all are very competitive players, all very eager to get that starting quarterback position,” said Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister. “I think they’re all going to go out this fall camp and give it their best shot,” Banister added.

“Whoever emerges from that competition will be prepared to play in the toughest league in college football,” Drinkwitz finished.

Missouri kicks off the season on September 1st at home against Lousiana Tech.

